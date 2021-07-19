Higher dollar, demand doubts dent copper market sentiment

Article content LONDON — Copper prices slipped on Monday as worries about demand in top consumer China were reinforced by a higher dollar and plans by China’s state planner to release copper and other industrial metals from its reserves. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 1.3% at $9,300 a tonne in official rings. China’s moves to halt the rally that has pushed up raw material costs for Chinese manufacturers is a major reason behind copper’s more than 10% drop since hitting a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne in May.

Article content “China’s economy and demand is slowing, the dollar isn’t helping and Chinese authorities are intent on making sure the market understands what they want,” a copper trader said. Traders said rising cases of the Delta variant and the potential for economic disruption had added to the gloomy outlook for industrial metals. CHINA: China’s copper imports falling for the third month running in June spooked the market. Its GDP expanding at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter also undermined sentiment. RESERVES: China will strengthen commodity price monitoring and continue to release copper, aluminum, and zinc from its state reserves in batches, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).