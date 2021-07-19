High-profile Ethereum co-founder quits crypto over safety concerns By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

High-profile Ethereum co-founder quits crypto over safety concerns

co-founder, Anthony Di Iorio, has announced his intention to exit the crypto industry, expressing concerns over his personal safety.

According to a July 17 report from Bloomberg, Di Iorio is looking to sell his digital asset firm Decentral and sever ties with all other crypto projects he is currently involved with, stating that he no longer feels safe as a result of his elevated profile within the crypto sector: