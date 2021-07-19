Here’s how altcoin futures volumes and the USD lending rate signal market crashes By Cointelegraph

Here’s how altcoin futures volumes and the USD lending rate signal market crashes
Every once in a while, a new indicator pops out that can be used to detect price tops and bottoms in the market. This assertion is even more evident in cryptocurrencies because the data comes from exchanges and on-chain data extracted from the blockchain.
These indicators are constantly monitored and commented on by analysts and traders. Some of the lesser-known metrics use data from altcoin derivatives volumes and the Bitfinex U.S. dollar lending rate.
