Haiti Leader Says He Will Step Down After Losing Power Struggle

Joseph told the Washington Post Monday that he will be handing over the country to Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who had been named prime minister two days before Moise’s murder but was never sworn in. The Associated Press, citing Election Minister Mathias Pierre, confirmed the report.

(Bloomberg) — Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has been leading the nation since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will step down in coming days amid an ongoing power struggle.

Henry has always maintained that he is the legitimate leader, but Joseph seemed to have the backing of Haiti’s power brokers and elements of the international community.

On Saturday that dynamic changed when the Core Group — a bloc of influential foreign governments including the U.S. and Canada — urged Henry to form a new government and hold “credible legislative and presidential elections.” Joseph was not mentioned in the brief statement.

Joseph told the Washington Post that he’d been meeting with Henry for the past week to resolve the dispute. It’s unclear when the transition might take place.

The power shift comes as Haiti is still investigating the brazen murder of Moise in his home by a group of men that included Colombian ex soldiers.

