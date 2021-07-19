Hailey Bieber Corrects Justin’s Caption: “Mom And Dad”

Are they messing with us or…

Hailey and Justin Bieber are no strangers to social media banter about their relationship.


And today was no exception: Justin posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram with the caption “Mom and Dad.”

Which sent fans into a frenzy because they thought the post was a pregnancy announcement.


Buuuuuut, Hailey was quick to hilariously shut it down with a playful comment.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she wrote.

OK, Hailey, but like, where’s the dog though? If you are dog parents, and the caption is referencing being a dog mom and dad, then why are we not seeing a dog in the picture, Hailey?


Hmm, I’m mildly suspicious…Watch this space.

