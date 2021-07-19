Germany’s Bundesbank sees faster growth barring virus comeback By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The skyline with the financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Economic growth in Germany could accelerate further this summer if there are no “significant setbacks” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and if supply bottlenecks ease, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

“As long as the there no significant setbacks with regard to the pandemic and supply bottlenecks ease at least gradually, the pace of the expansion of the overall economy could come in even stronger in the summer quarter,” the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.

It repeated its prediction that Europe’s largest economy would then reach its pre-pandemic size by the end of this quarter.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR