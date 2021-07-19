Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 2.62% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 2.62%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 2.62% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 1.67%, and the index fell 1.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which fell 0.12% or 0.060 points to trade at 51.660 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) fell 0.53% or 0.65 points to end at 121.20 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was down 0.91% or 1.300 points to 142.100 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 5.56% or 11.35 points to trade at 192.95 at the close. Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 5.32% or 12.13 points to end at 215.95 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) was down 4.38% or 0.802 points to 17.512.

The top performers on the MDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 2.39% to 41.080, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 2.03% to settle at 83.62 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 1.01% to close at 174.250.

The worst performers were Airbus Group SE (DE:) which was down 6.30% to 103.76 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 5.24% to settle at 7.700 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.10% to 117.20 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 2.39% to 41.080, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 1.01% to settle at 174.250 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.98% to close at 492.500.

The worst performers were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 4.38% to 17.512 in late trade, Varta AG (DE:) which lost 4.07% to settle at 135.450 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.09% to 49.540 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 638 to 64 and 53 ended unchanged.

Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.01% or 1.750 to 174.250. Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.01% or 1.750 to 174.250.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 29.76% to 24.11 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.39% or 7.15 to $1807.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 6.68% or 4.78 to hit $66.78 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 6.09% or 4.48 to trade at $69.11 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.00% to 1.1805, while EUR/GBP rose 0.66% to 0.8626.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.795.