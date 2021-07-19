German bonds catch safety bid, yields tumble to March low

Article content MILAN — German bond yields tumbled on Monday to the lowest since late-March as concerns over the economic impact of surging Delta coronavirus cases drove investors to stampede into safe-haven assets. Countries worldwide are extending or re-introducing activity curbs in response to the rising infections. In Britain, which bucked the trend by dropping all activity curbs from Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were forced into self-isolation after the country’s health minister tested positive with the virus.

Article content As stock markets tumbled and U.S. Treasury borrowing costs plumbed February lows below 1.24%, German bonds rallied, pushing 10-year yields down three basis points (bps) to -0.38%, just off 4-1/2-month lows. Euro zone debt markets are looking ahead to this week’s meeting of the European Central Bank where policymakers could face off over their new policy path and how much more stimulus, mainly in bond purchases, will be needed. The bank’s new strategy, unveiled earlier this month, may require it to extend or boost asset purchases to meet its new 2% inflation goal. “Investors are waiting for answers from the ECB, and most of them expect the central bank to stick with its expansionary stance,” said Daniel Lenz, bond strategist at DZ Bank, referring to what triggered today’s fall in yields.