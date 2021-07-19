Game Of Thrones Prequel Pauses Due To COVID Case

The pandemic has hit House Targaryen.
Production on the upcoming GOT prequel series was put on hold this week after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19.
The case is said to have stemmed from “zone A,” which includes both cast and crew of the show.
The UK shoot will pause for two days and production will resume on Wednesday, although the affected production member and their close contacts will continue to isolate.
“As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House of the Dragon tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine,” HBO said in a statement to People.
The upcoming HBO series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the history of House Targaryen.
Despite the shut down, House of the Dragon is still slated to premiere in 2022.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.