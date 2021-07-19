Game developer Nexters secures funds for SPAC-enabled Nasdaq listing

Article content

MOSCOW — Video game developer Nexters Global said on Monday it had secured funds needed to proceed with a Nasdaq listing by the end of September via an agreement with a Russian special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Nexters entered into an agreement in early 2021 with Russian SPAC Kismet Acquisition One Corp to list, a transaction that gave Nexters an enterprise value of $1.9 billion.

Investment worth $50 million from Kismet, alongside $50 million from the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co and VPE Capital, takes Nexters to the $100 million minimum requirement, Nexters said in a statement.