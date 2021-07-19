French government pushes for one agency to regulate crypto across the EU By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The government of France has proposed that the European Securities and Market Authority, or ESMA, should regulate digital currency activity across the European Union.

If enacted, this would establish a single authority over the crypto sector across the trading bloc and would create uniform regulations across the union through ESMA, as suggested by the French securities regulator, ​​Autorite des Marches Financiers, or AMF.