France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.54% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.54%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 2.54% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index fell 2.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dassault Systemes SE (PA:), which rose 0.08% or 0.04 points to trade at 43.63 at the close. Meanwhile, L’Oreal SA (PA:) fell 0.39% or 1.45 points to end at 373.15 and Danone SA (PA:) was down 1.20% or 0.71 points to 58.46 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 7.28% or 5.29 points to trade at 67.42 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA:) declined 6.38% or 7.06 points to end at 103.58 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 5.02% or 5.70 points to 107.84.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 3.35% to 11.410, Virbac SA (PA:) which was up 2.84% to settle at 326.00 and Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which gained 2.71% to close at 104.78.

The worst performers were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which was down 7.28% to 67.42 in late trade, Airbus Group SE (PA:) which lost 6.38% to settle at 103.58 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 6.13% to 6.13 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 536 to 87 and 58 ended unchanged.

Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.84% or 9.00 to 326.00. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.71% or 2.76 to 104.78.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.34% or 6.15 to $1808.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 6.20% or 4.44 to hit $67.12 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 5.67% or 4.17 to trade at $69.42 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 1.1805, while EUR/GBP rose 0.63% to 0.8623.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.802.