Former BitGo employee will help deploy Andreessen Horowitz’s $2.2B crypto fund By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

Former BitGo employee will help deploy Andreessen Horowitz’s $2.2B crypto fund

Major venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz will be promoting a former employee of digital asset infrastructure provider BitGo to assist in running its $2.2 billion crypto fund.

According to Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katie Haun, Arianna Simpson will be joining partners Chris Dixon, Ali Yahya, and Haun for the launch of the firm’s $2.2 billion venture fund, Crypto Fund III. Simpson has been a general partner at the company for more than a year, and will be promoted to the position of deal partner to assist the fund aimed at financing cryptocurrency networks and teams contributing to the decentralized economy.