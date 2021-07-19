Food for Life Global Comes to Aid the Hungry Through Crypto Donations By CoinQuora



Food for Life Global Comes to Aid the Hungry Through Crypto Donations



Food for Life Global takes donations in cryptocurrency to help the hungry all over the world.

It is the largest vegan food relief network with over 240 projects in 60 countries.

Contributing cryptocurrencies is one of the most tax-effective ways to help your favorite cause.

By assisting in the secure and transparent management and distribution of funds, blockchain technology could potentially have a big impact on the charity sector and philanthropy. Businesses and governments are already using blockchain technology in a range of applications. Because of the growing acceptance of digital currencies, charities now have the opportunity to engage with a new group of donors. If you’re looking for an international charity, the best place to start is on fundraising platforms that accept crypto donations.

The ability to track and manage donations with total transparency boosts donor confidence. On a bigger scale, digital fundraising can be revolutionized by allowing charities to collect funds from anywhere on the planet without ha…

