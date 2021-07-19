Flower One Announces Exclusive Brand Partner Agreement with the Miss Grass Brand in the State of Nevada

Article content Miss Grass and Flower One unite to educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis and share it with the world LAS VEGAS & TORONTO — Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Miss Grass. Through this partnership, Flower One will become the exclusive brand partner for Miss Grass in the state of Nevada, bringing various cannabis products to the state including Miss Grass Minis, Miss Grass Flower, and Miss Grass To-Go’s.

Article content “We are thrilled to bring Miss Grass and Flower One together,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and Interim CEO. “Miss Grass is an innovative platform focused on cannabis education, culture, and science. Their passion for sharing cannabis is authentic and their ability to connect with new consumers is a critical part of the consumer’s discovery process. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring Miss Grass and their products to the state of Nevada.” “At the core of Miss Grass, we aim to make cannabis accessible through trusted education and exceptional products. We are very impressed with Flower One and their team’s approach towards collaboration,” noted Kate Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Miss Grass. “The ethos of Miss Grass is perfectly aligned with the work that Flower One has done and continues to do in the cannabis space. This partnership will allow us to bring trusted quality products to Nevada.” Miss Grass products will be available in Nevada in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will include 2-gram pre-roll packs, cone-style pre-rolls, and 1/2 oz of premium full-sized, single-strain flower. About Flower One Holdings Inc. Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

Article content About Miss Grass Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. With signature THC and CBD products and a carefully curated online smoke shop and marketplace, the female-founded, community-driven cannabis brand offers everything the discerning, modern cannabis user needs. In addition to introducing consumers to the latest and greatest in the weed world, Miss Grass also offers a wealth of resources that educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Miss Grass is working to eradicate the stigma around cannabis and make it more accessible to everybody, everywhere. Learn more at www.missgrass.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future actual results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue,” or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, the availability of Miss Grass products in the fourth quarter of 2021; the range of available Miss Grass products; the Company’s leadership as a cannabis cultivator, producer, innovator, and full-service brand fulfillment partner; the Company’s ability to offer consistent, reliable and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading brand partners; and the production of a wide range of products for the nation’s top-performing brands. The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplaces in the United States through its subsidiary Cana Nevada Corp. Local state laws where Cana Nevada Corp. operates permit such activities; however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2020 (the “MD&A”).

Article content The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the “Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information” section contained in the MD&A. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions, including the Company’s MD&A. Although Flower One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Flower One disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005196/en/ Contacts Flower One Investor Relations

media@flowerone.com

