First BSC-Based Certificate of Deposit Token Launched By CoinQuora

First BSC-Based Certificate of Deposit Token Launched
- Certificate of Deposit token REX launched on the Binance Smart Chain.
- REX is an alternative to the Ethereum-based Certificate of Deposit token HEX.
The ERC-20 token called HEX was designed to store value and revolutionize the traditional Certificates of Deposit that we use. With HEX, Certificate of Deposit tokens can now exist on a blockchain.
On the other hand, REX, a Certificate of Deposit token launched on the Binance Smart Chain aims to give users an alternative to ETH-based token HEX.
Looking at the basics, the BSC-based token has a very similar staking concept to HEX. According to the team, REX offers a higher rate of return than traditional Certificates of Deposit.
Considering the application of blockchain technology and its nature, a wide array of functions also apply to the REX platform.
With the platform, users can al…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.