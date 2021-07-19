First BSC-Based Certificate of Deposit Token Launched By CoinQuora



First BSC-Based Certificate of Deposit Token Launched



Certificate of Deposit token REX launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

REX is an alternative to the Ethereum-based Certificate of Deposit token HEX.

The ERC-20 token called HEX was designed to store value and revolutionize the traditional Certificates of Deposit that we use. With HEX, Certificate of Deposit tokens can now exist on a blockchain.

On the other hand, REX, a Certificate of Deposit token launched on the Binance Smart Chain aims to give users an alternative to ETH-based token HEX.

Looking at the basics, the BSC-based token has a very similar staking concept to HEX. According to the team, REX offers a higher rate of return than traditional Certificates of Deposit.

Considering the application of blockchain technology and its nature, a wide array of functions also apply to the REX platform.

With the platform, users can al…

