Euro zone yields fall ahead of ECB meeting

Article content MILAN — Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus curbed the appetite for risk. In self-isolation after Britain’s health minister tested positive with the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended more than a year of restrictions in England and put his faith in vaccines. Meanwhile, Australia and some Asian countries extended restrictions.

Article content ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new policy path amid disagreements on how much more stimulus, mainly in bond purchases, is needed. Germany’s 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points, after hitting a fresh lowest since March 26 at -0.376%. German 10-year real yield fell 0.5 bps, after setting its lowest since August 2019 at -1.686%. The borrowing cost of the European Union bond issued in June was down 1.5 basis points, hitting an all-time low at -0.119%. The phase-out of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), which will end in March 2022, and possible changes in the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) were expected to hold the center stage in the next few days and probably weeks. “ECB President (Christine) Lagarde’s remark that the PEPP unwind may be followed by a transition into a new format is already causing speculation to run wild in some quarters ahead of the Thursday meeting,” DZ Bank analysts said.