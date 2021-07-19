Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

Article content MILAN — Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to dampen risk sentiment. ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new policy path, with disagreements on the economic outlook and thus on how much more stimulus, mainly in bond purchases, is needed. Germany’s 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point, after hitting a fresh lowest since March 29 at -0.369%.

Article content The yield on the European Union bond issued in June was flat after falling to an all-time low at -0.114%. “The ECB meeting takes center stage as it looks set to be different, controversial and with tangible policy implications,” Commerzbank analysts told customers. “While further sources stories could become a factor as they would probably be more skewed to the hawkish side, the potential for setbacks appears limited with surveys suggesting relatively subdued expectations for tangible changes,” they added. Deutsche Bank economists expected “some changes to forward guidance and communications around the new average inflation targeting unveiled earlier this month.” The phase-out of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), which will end in March 2022, and possible changes in the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) were expected to hold the center stage in the next few days and probably weeks.