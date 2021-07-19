EU Commission approves Czech recovery plan of 7 billion euros By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Wednesday the Czech Republic’s 7 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU finance ministers, Czechia will get 910 million euros in pre-financing for projects foreseen under the plan.

More cash will be paid out on completion of agreed stages of the reforms and investment spelled out in the approved plan.

The Commission said Czechia planned to spend 42% of its money to reach climate-neutrality goals, including investment in renewable energy, modernisation of district heating, replacement of coal-fired boilers and improving the energy efficiency of residential and public buildings.

The plan also includes measures for nature protection and water management as well as investment in sustainable mobility.

Prague will also invest 22% of the total to make the economy more fit for the digital era, including investment in digital infrastructure, the digitalisation of public administration, including the areas of health, justice and the administration of construction permits.

The plan also includes measures to improve Czech citizens’ digital skills at all levels.

