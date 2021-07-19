Ethereum documentary featuring Vitalik Buterin raises $1.9M in 3 days By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency community is highly anticipating the release of a new documentary about the blockchain, with the film’s funding campaign exceeding expectations.

A crowdfunding round for the Ethereum-themed documentary, dubbed Ethereum: The Infinite Garden, has surpassed its goal of 750 Ether (ETH), raising a total of 1,035.96 ETH worth $1.9 million as of Friday, the creators announced.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

