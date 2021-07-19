EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3.2267 by 23:18 (03:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.51% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.1507B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.2135 to $3.5389 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.69%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $840.2293M or 1.42% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.9044 to $227.9121 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 98.58% from its all-time high of $227.91 set on July 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $29,973.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.01% on the day.

was trading at $1,739.11 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $567.0409B or 46.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $204.4708B or 16.90% of the total cryptocurrency market value.