Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.74% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.74%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.50% or 8.2 points to trade at 554.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 1.08% or 3.8 points to end at 356.1 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 0.62% or 1.4 points to 228.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which fell 3.38% or 109 points to trade at 3115 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 3.20% or 3.5 points to end at 107.4 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 2.97% or 4.50 points to 147.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 119 to 36 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 6.41% or 4.59 to $66.97 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 5.82% or 4.28 to hit $69.31 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.48% or 8.65 to trade at $1806.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.08% to 6.3046, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4375.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.862.