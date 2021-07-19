DeFi Yield Farming Unsafe, Says The Wall Street Journal By CoinQuora

DeFi Yield Farming Unsafe, Says The Wall Street Journal
- WSJ considers crypto yield farming a risky investment.
- DeFi space TVL amounts to over $55 billion.
The crypto world continues to provide solutions to maximize the profit potential of its users using its various technologies. Specifically, the DeFi staking, yield farming and lending is one of the most popular ways to earn money in the crypto world. However, due to its decentralized and unregulated nature, some consider this an unsafe investment.
This made The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) react in a tweet post:
Yield farmers chase double-digit interest rates on crypto holdings, but it’s risky: “It’s the virtual equivalent of handing your money to a stranger.” https://t.co/xWShOhoPcm
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 18, 2021
