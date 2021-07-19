Daily Dogecoin volume soared to nearly $1B during Q2 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

Daily Dogecoin volume soared to nearly $1B during Q2

Trading volume for Dogecoin increased by more than 13 times during the second quarter for 2021, nearly tagging $1 billion daily.

According to data compiled by Coinbase and reported by Business Insider, Dogecoin trading volumes soared 1,250% between April and June, with $995 million worth of DOGE changing hands daily on average during the quarter.