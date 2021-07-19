Crypto experts see Bitcoin replacing fiat money in 20 years By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bitcoin's (BTC) current price slump has failed to dampen some experts' optimism regarding the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

In a new survey by personal finance comparison platform Finder.com, half of the respondents believe Bitcoin will surpass fiat money, or central bank-issued currencies, by 2040.