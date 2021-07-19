Chinese artist showcases NFT real estate at Alibaba-sponsored innovation festival By Cointelegraph

Chinese artist showcases NFT real estate at Alibaba-sponsored innovation festival
This year’s Taobao Maker Festival — an annual event celebrating Chinese art and entrepreneurship hosted by the Alibaba-owned e-commerce platform Taobao — will showcase nonfungible tokens (NFTs) for the first time.
This year’s event will see decentralized application platform Near Protocol team up with blockchain gaming firm Web3Games and Chinese artist Huang Heshan to sell NFT-based real estate created by Huang.
