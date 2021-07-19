China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

Article content SHANGHAI — China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4% of 21 participants, in the snap poll predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor . The remaining 10 respondents expect a cut to the one-year LPR. Nine participants forecast a marginal cut of 5 basis points, and one sees a 10 bp reduction.

The one-year LPR was last at 3.85%, and the five-year rate stood at 4.65%. The mixed expectations come after China's central bank lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.35 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery that was starting to lose momentum. However, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept borrowing costs of medium-term lending facility (MLF), which serves as a guide for the LPR, unchanged at its latest operation last week, when it partially rolled over maturing loans. "Although the PBOC recognizes that downward pressure on growth is likely to rise in H2, it has been quite determined in containing financing for the property sector, which is a key signature of Beijing's 'dual circulation' strategy," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura. Lu expects the LPR will likely remain unchanged this month.