Celebrities Who Are Surprisingly Tall

1.

Adele is 5’9″.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Confession: I did not realize Adele was this tall!!

2.

Ben Affleck is 6’4″.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

I did not realize he was THAT tall. 

3.

Shawn Mendes is 6’2″.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I alway thought he was like a 5’10” kinda guy. Nope!

4.

JoJo Siwa is 5’9″.


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Always surprises me when I hear her height. 

5.

Aisha Tyler is 6’0″.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

6.

Katie Holmes is 5’9″.


John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Truly thought she was 5’6″ tops. 

7.

Post Malone is 6’2″.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For dcp

In my head, he’s 5’11” — that’s just the truth.

8.

Elizabeth Debicki is 6’3″.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

9.

John Corbett is 6’5″.


Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic

10.

Brooke Shields is 6’0″.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

11.

Famke Janssen is 6’0″.


Michael Loccisano / WireImage

12.

Dwayne Johnson is 6’5″.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

13.

Taylor Swift is 5’11”.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netfilx

Taller than anyone who is 5’10”!!

14.

Ross Butler is 6’3″.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

15.

Lee Pace is 6’5″.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16.

Liam Neeson is 6’4″.


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

17.

Gwendoline Christie is 6’3″.


Jo Hale / Redferns

I knew she was tall, but this is real tall!

18.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is 5’9″.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for National Board of Review

OK, Maggie!!! Get that height! 

19.

Ireland Baldwin is 6’0″.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

At least 2 inches taller than I thought.

20.

Brad Garrett is 6’8″.


David Livingston / Getty Images

That’s almost 7’0″, which is so tall. 

21.

Tyler Perry is 6’5″.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

Had no clue he was that tall.

22.

Machine Gun Kelly is 6’4″.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

OK, I kinda figured he was tall, but I didn’t know he was 6’4″.

23.

Whitney Cummings is 5’11”.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Definitely did not know she was almost 6’0″!!!

24.

Zachary Levi is 6’4″.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Taller than I pictured in my head!! 

25.

Karen Gillan is 5’11”.


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

She’s always been somewhere between 5’6″ to 5’8″ to me!

26.

John Mayer is 6’3″.


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

He never strikes me as a real tall guy.

27.

Nicholas Braun is 6’7″.


Presley Ann / Getty Images for Pizza Hut

