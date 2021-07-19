Celebrities Who Are Surprisingly Tall

1.
Adele is 5’9″.
2.
Ben Affleck is 6’4″.
3.
Shawn Mendes is 6’2″.
4.
JoJo Siwa is 5’9″.
5.
Aisha Tyler is 6’0″.
6.
Katie Holmes is 5’9″.
7.
Post Malone is 6’2″.
8.
Elizabeth Debicki is 6’3″.
9.
John Corbett is 6’5″.
10.
Brooke Shields is 6’0″.
11.
Famke Janssen is 6’0″.
12.
Dwayne Johnson is 6’5″.
13.
Taylor Swift is 5’11”.
14.
Ross Butler is 6’3″.
15.
Lee Pace is 6’5″.
16.
Liam Neeson is 6’4″.
17.
Gwendoline Christie is 6’3″.
18.
Maggie Gyllenhaal is 5’9″.
19.
Ireland Baldwin is 6’0″.
20.
Brad Garrett is 6’8″.
21.
Tyler Perry is 6’5″.
22.
Machine Gun Kelly is 6’4″.
23.
Whitney Cummings is 5’11”.
24.
Zachary Levi is 6’4″.
25.
Karen Gillan is 5’11”.
26.
John Mayer is 6’3″.
27.
Nicholas Braun is 6’7″.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!