Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.052832 by 23:48 (03:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $33.908659B, or 2.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.051435 to $1.134108 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.24%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.255496B or 2.03% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0514 to $1.2887 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 57.20% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $29,633.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.08% on the day.

was trading at $1,731.61 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.90%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $556.874129B or 46.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $202.360571B or 16.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.