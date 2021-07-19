Canadian dollar falls by most in 13 months on rising risk aversion

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to

a five-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a

worldwide surge in coronavirus cases weighed on investor

sentiment, with the currency shifting into negative territory

for the year.

The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2758

to the greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since

June 2020. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at

1.2807.

Positive fundamentals for the Canadian dollar “are being

overshadowed by a deepening of risk aversion and weaker

commodity prices,” strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun

Osborne, said in a note.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied and equities

globally tumbled as the continued spread of the highly

contagious Delta variant raised doubts about the strength of

economic recovery.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so

the loonie is sensitive to global economic prospects.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 7.5% lower at $66.42 a

barrel after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a

surplus as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand.

The loonie has slumped 5.9% since notching a six-year high

near 1.20 in June, while it is down 0.2% since the start of

2021.

“The 1.20 level does now seem out of reach … as markets

start to consider the beginning of the Fed’s tapering and

eventual rate hikes,” the Scotiabank strategists said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to make an interest rate

decision next week.

Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian

dollar to the lowest in 10 weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity

Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve,

tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.132% before recovering

slightly to 1.141%, down 10 basis points on the day.

