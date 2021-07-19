Canada Will Open Border to Fully Vaccinated U.S. Visitors Aug. 9

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government presented a road map to reopening Canada’s borders to non-essential international travel by the beginning of September.
Fully vaccinated U.S. residents will be allowed into Canada as of Aug. 9, according to a plan unveiled Monday in Ottawa. Tourists will need to provide border officials with proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test completed before arrival. They will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine and two post-arrival coronavirus tests.
Those rules will apply to travelers from other countries as of Sept. 7. Canada’s borders have been closed to leisure travel for non-citizens and residents since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Monday’s announcement, made by a half dozen ministers, comes as vaccination rates climb on the eve of an expected election campaign. Canada surpassed its largest trading partner on fully inoculated residents over the weekend, with 49.6% of the total population vaccinated compared to 48.6% in the U.S.
“Canadians have worked hard and sacrificed for each other, and because of that work, we can take these next steps safely,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a news release.
Some travelers will be selected at random for a mandatory on-arrival testing, but it won’t be systematic, the ministers said.
Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 will no longer be obliged to quarantine. However, they will need to follow enhanced social distancing rules, which will permit them to move around with their parents but avoid group settings like overnight and day camps.
The new regulations also expand the number of airports authorized to receive international flights, which had been restricted to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Beginning next month, international air travelers will also be able to land in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton. Flights from India will continue to be barred due to concerns over the prevalence of the delta variant in that country.
The ministers also announced the end of Canada’s mandatory 3-day hotel quarantine, which had been in place since February.
