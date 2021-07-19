Canada to Allow U.S. Visitors; England Reopens: Virus Update

Article content Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — Fully vaccinated U.S. residents will be allowed into Canada as of Aug. 9, according to a plan unveiled Monday in Ottawa. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said the administration is “practically pleading” with Americans to get inoculated. Covid-19 cases in the U.K. rose the most in the world as virus restrictions ended in England, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s perceived attempt to dodge isolation rules sparked a public outcry. The U.S. urged Americans to avoid travel there.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Southeast Asia continues to reel from a fresh wave of the virus, with Indonesia surpassing India and Brazil in daily case numbers as the highly contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Singapore reported 163 new cases on Monday, a significant jump from last week. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases top 190.5 million; deaths pass 4.09 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 3.62 billion doses administeredLondon is open again. Here’s what you’ll find if you head inSparse crowds in London signal lackluster office returnWall Street’s fear is that the economy has already peaked Canada to Allow Vaccinated U.S. Visitors (2 p.m. NY) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government presented a road map to reopening Canada’s borders to non-essential international travel by the beginning of September.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fully vaccinated U.S. residents will be allowed into Canada as of Aug. 9, according to a plan unveiled Monday in Ottawa. Tourists will need to provide border officials with proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test completed before arrival. They will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine and two post-arrival coronavirus tests. CDC Advises Americans to Avoid Travel to U.K. (1:40 p.m. NY) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advisory on the U.K. to level 4 due to “very high” Covid rates and advised Americans to avoid travel there, BBC reports. Florida Congressman Tests Positive (12:01 p.m, NY) Florida Representative Vern Buchanan says he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated earlier this year.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The top Republican on the Ways and Means subcommittee on trade said in a statement he was tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms and is now quarantining at his home. U.K. Limits Shots to Most Vulernable Kids (12:01 p.m. NY) Only the most vulnerable children and those living with at-risk adults will receive Covid-19 vaccinations in the U.K., the government said Monday, ruling out a broader program due to fears over rare side effects. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, immunosuppression and profound learning disabilities, as well as children aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person, officials said. It will also be offered to healthy 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The decision puts the U.K. on a different path than countries including the U.S. and France. The British position is driven by fears of rare cases of myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — and pericarditis — an inflammation of membranes around the heart — in younger people who have had the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. NYC Has No Plans to Change Mask Rules (11:45 a.m. NY) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he has no plans to renew indoor mask mandates despite a spike in cases stemming from the delta Covid-19 variant and a move by Los Angeles to again require residents to wear masks inside. The seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in the city jumped to 1.69% on Saturday, more than double the percentage of residents who tested positive from last month. The delta variant makes up 69% of cases sequenced, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said at the mayor’s daily briefing.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Florida’s DeSantis Rips Vaccine Experts (11:30 a.m. NY) Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida’s spike in positive test results is part of the cyclical nature of the coronavirus. He also suggested the problem lay not with people who were refusing to get Covid-19 vaccines, but with those trying to persuade unvaccinated people to get the shots. “I do not agree with some of these people, some of these ‘experts’ who lambast people and criticize them or say they’re stupid or something. That’s not the way to reach folks,” the Republican governor said at a press briefing. “Now you’re in a situation where you have folks who may be skeptical of it. Understand, if you’re communicating, you don’t want to say things that are going to cause them to retreat even further. And I’m sorry, there’s been a lot of misinformation and a lot of bad advice that’s been given by some of these experts over the last year. People saw that, they remember all this stuff. Have a little humility when you’re trying to carry that message. Understand there are some people that may have qualms,” DeSantis said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Malaysia Eases Curbs With Vaccine Ramp-Up (8:27 a.m. NY) Malaysia eased virus protocols following the speeding up of the nation’s vaccine rollout, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Yaakob Sabri announced on Monday. Office attendance in the public sector will be raised to 40% to boost productivity, and accounting services will be allowed to operate with 60% capacity, he said. Business hours for daily and wet markets will be extended from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ports, airports and logistics sectors can operate 24 hours, according to the statement. Malaysia aims to fully vaccinate all its adult population by October, the country’s prime minister said on Sunday. U.K. Won’t Tweak App to Reduce Isolation (8:05 a.m. NY) The U.K. will not adjust the National Health Service Covid-19 app to reduce rates of self-isolation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The app is doing what it is designed to do,” Max Blain told reporters, adding that about one-third of the people asked to isolate after being “pinged” by the app then tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson, who is self-isolating after being a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid — who tested positive at the weekend — will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. U.K. time. Pakistan Buys 23.6 Million Vaccines (7:30 a.m. NY) Pakistan has purchased 8 million Sinopharm Group Co. vaccines, 6 million Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shots and 5 million Russian-made Sputnik doses, among others, for August, health adviser Faisal Sultan said. The nation will have received a total of 63.81 million vaccines by the end of August since its vaccine campaign started.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Pakistan, which is leaning on Chinese-made vaccines including 40% from Sinovac, aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. It has administered 22.7 million shots so far, according to its health ministry. Poland’s Virus Reproduction Rate Jumps (7:04 a.m.) Poland’s Covid-19 reproduction rate, which represents the number of people one coronavirus patient infects on average, rose to 1 on Monday for the first time since April, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Twitter. While the number of new infections is still low, the country’s seven-day average rose 13% from last week. Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations is slowing and could grind to a halt in the next two to three weeks, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper reported.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Iran Shuts Offices as Cases Rise (6:12 a.m. NY) Iranian authorities said government offices, banks and businesses will be closed in the capital Tehran and its surrounding province, as well as the neighboring province of Alborz, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The latest lockdown will last one week from Monday, IRNA said, citing a government directive. Iran reported 25,441 new covid-19 cases on Monday, approaching April’s record of 25,582. U.S. Gymnast Tests Positive, Japan City Says (5:27 p.m.) A female American gymnast preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games tested positive for coronavirus, according to the city of Inzai, which is hosting the team’s pre-Games training camp. The city didn’t give the gymnast’s name, but said in a statement she’s a teenager who entered Japan with the team on July 15. The women’s artistic gymnastic competition in Tokyo begins on Sunday, July 25.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The news comes after American tennis star Coco Gauff withdrew from the Olympics after contracting Covid-19 before her trip to Japan, and two South African footballers tested positive at the Athletes’ Village in Tokyo. U.K. Won’t Change Isolation Rules Early (4:22 p.m. HK) U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government will not bring forward the date when self-isolation rules can ease for people who have had both coronavirus vaccine doses. “There isn’t going to be any movement on it” for health reasons, Kwarteng told LBC radio. “Restrictions will be lifted entirely on pinging and self-isolation” on Aug. 16, he added. Saudi Arabia Tightens Travel Rules (3:39 p.m. HK) Saudi Arabia said it would only allow nationals who received two vaccine shots to travel outside the kingdom, except for children under 12 years old. It will also allow those who recovered from Covid-19 and have received a single shot to travel. The decision will go into effect Aug. 9.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Taiwan Plans to Ease Restrictions (3:08 p.m. HK) Local Covid-19 restrictions in Taiwan will be gradually eased, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a briefing, warning that they would be tightened again if the local situation worsens. Taiwan reported 15 new domestic cases of Covid-19, six imported cases and one death on Monday. Thailand Reports Record New Cases (2:20 p.m. HK) Thailand reported 11,784 new infections on Monday, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, taking the nation’s cumulative cases to 415,170, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The country reported 81 fatalities, and 5,741 recoveries on Monday. The more contagious delta variant has now become the most dominant coronavirus strain in Thailand, according to Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences at the Ministry of Public Health.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Separately, Thailand will use more Chinese-made vaccines to plug a gap in supply of AstraZeneca Plc shots. Officials began giving Astra shots to people who had an initial dose of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine. England Reopens as Cases Top Global List (12:40 p.m. HK) Pandemic restrictions are ending in England on Monday, a moment that was meant to herald the full reopening of an economy battered by its deepest recession in 300 years. The move comes, though, with the U.K. adding more than 54,000 new cases Saturday, and over 47,600 on Sunday, more than Indonesia, the pandemic’s current epicenter, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a furious backlash that forced him and finance minister Rishi Sunak to drop an initial intention to not isolate. They had held meetings with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who Saturday announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jokowi’s Approval Drops Amid Covid Deaths (12:18 p.m. HK) Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating fell as the coronavirus continues to tear through the nation, sending its daily Covid-19 death counts to become the worst in the world. About 59.6% of respondents are satisfied with how he’s handling the pandemic, according to a survey released by Lembaga Survei Indonesia. That compares with 68.9% in December, the survey showed. Those who are dissatisfied with him rose to 37.2% from 28.9%. Sydney Cases Surge as Construction Falls Silent (10:57 a.m. HK) Coronavirus cases in Australia’s most populous city remain stubbornly high, topping 100 for several days in a row, as construction sites across Sydney are forced to pause work in a bid to curb an outbreak of the delta variant.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content New South Wales state recorded 98 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the 24 hours through 8 p.m. Sunday, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Monday. The majority of new cases were recorded in Sydney’s southwest, while about one third of new cases weren’t isolating for a period before being detected despite being told to stay at home, she said. South Australia state tightened public activity restrictions in response to two new cases in the community Monday, including mandatory mask-wearing indoors and closing non-essential retail stores. U.S. Hospitalizations Rise (6:15 a.m. HK) U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 rose 33.7% in the week ending July 16, compared with the previous seven days, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health and Human Services. The region with the largest increase is the eight states comprising the agency’s southeastern district, which includes Florida, now reporting the most new cases in the nation. New admissions in that area rose 52.8% in that same period, the data show.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Even with the recent rise, driven by the spread of the delta variant, hospitalizations nationally and regionally are a fraction of the peak reached around the New Year. Los Angeles Official Defends Mask Order (5 p.m. NY) One of Los Angeles’s top county officials defended the indoor mask order that starts Sunday, saying it’s not a “punishment” for the vaccinated but a prevention for the unvaccinated, including young children who aren’t eligible to get their shots. “I am not pleased that we have to get back to using the masks,” Hilda L. Solis, chair of the county’s board of supervisors, told ABC News. “But nonetheless it’s going to save lives,” The order led to criticism from another county supervisor, as well as the sheriff, who said he won’t enforce it because it contradicts CDC guidelines. Solis said she’s not concerned about that and the enforcement will be done through health department inspectors. Cases in L.A. County fell for a second day, down to 1,635 Sunday after reaching a four-month peak of 1,902 on Friday. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.