Canada to admit vaccinated U.S. tourists after 16-month ban

Article content OTTAWA — Canada on Monday said it would start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug. 9 for non-essential travel, relaxing a 16-month ban that businesses complained was crippling them. Inoculated visitors from countries other than the United States will be permitted to enter beginning on Sept. 7. The relaxation depends on Canada’s COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, officials said. “With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters.

Article content Businesses in both nations, particularly the travel and airline industries, had demanded an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were imposed in March 2020. “This will be good for our economy … we welcome the direction and are counting on successful implementation,” said Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada. The United States and Canada have until now extended the restrictions every month. Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said U.S. officials told him it was likely Washington would extend the U.S. ban for a month when it expires on July 22. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say whether the United States would follow Canada’s lead.