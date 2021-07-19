BTC, MATIC, THETA, CRO, LEO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, MATIC, THETA, CRO, LEO

(BTC) bulls have successfully defended the $30,000 level in the past few days but the failure to achieve a strong rebound has some traders worried that the price will eventually dip to new lows.

In a series of tweets, Ecoinometrics said that the current correction “looks very similar to 2013” when Bitcoin took 197 days to rise to a new all-time high and a bottom formed after a 69% correction from the all-time high.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360