BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 7/19: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC
(BTC) broke below the immediate support at $31,000 today and that has resulted in selling across several major altcoins. Coincidently, the fresh push to the downside in Bitcoin has come a day after the much talked about unlocking of shares worth about 16,000 Bitcoin from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
The sell-off in cryptocurrencies could also be due to the broader risk-off sentiment on concerns of rising Covid-19 cases. The dropped over 800 points on Monday, on track for its worst decline of the year.
