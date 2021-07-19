Blockchain-Based Asset Technology for Wine Producers and Merchants. WiV’s CEO & Founder Tommy Nordam Jensen [Exclusive Interview] By DailyCoin



Blockchain-Based Asset Technology for Wine Producers and Merchants. WiV’s CEO & Founder Tommy Nordam Jensen [Exclusive Interview]



What purpose does WiV, a blockchain-based unique asset technology designed for wine producers and merchants, serve?

Tommy Nordam had this to say:

“WiV’s mission is to enable everyone in the wine industry, you know, to access, to kind of, to make wine trading and investing more accessible for everyone”

In this exclusive interview, hosted by “DailyCoin” CEO, Martynas Kasiulis, we find out what WiV is all about and what we can expect in the future.

Watch the entire interview here:

