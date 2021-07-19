Bitcoin price dives below $31K after lowest weekly close in 8 months By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) fell below $31,000 support on Monday after sideways trading gave way to downside pressure.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting local lows of $30,630 on Bitstamp on Monday.

BTC/USD buy and sell levels (Binance) as of July 19. Source: Material Indicators/Twitter