Bitcoin as Payment Option in Jackson, Tennessee By CoinQuora

- Jackson, Tennessee mayor pushes as a payment option in paying property tax.
- The city looks forward to making government employees salaries in Bitcoin.
The city mayor of the United States of America is now looking for a possible way to integrate Bitcoin into their government systems. Specifically, Mayor Scott Conger of Jackson, Tennessee, is pushing the idea about Bitcoin as a payment option in paying property tax. In an announcement last week, the city is studying ways to integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency into their system successfully.
Our blockchain task force is looking into how the @CityofJacksonTN can accept property tax payments in #bitcoin and allow our employees to DCA in Bitcoin.
