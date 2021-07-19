Bitcoin as Payment Option in Jackson, Tennessee By CoinQuora

Our blockchain task force is looking into how the @CityofJacksonTN can accept property tax payments in #bitcoin and allow our employees to DCA in Bitcoin.

The city mayor of the United States of America is now looking for a possible way to integrate Bitcoin into their government systems. Specifically, Mayor Scott Conger of Jackson, Tennessee, is pushing the idea about Bitcoin as a payment option in paying property tax. In an announcement last week, the city is studying ways to integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency into their system successfully.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.