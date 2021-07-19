BioNTech strengthens cancer therapy expertise with U.S. acquisition By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new logo of German biotech firm BioNTech is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Mainz, Germany, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech said it was acquiring a production site and a research and development platform from a subsidiary of U.S. biotech company Gilead (NASDAQ:) to expand its footprint in north America and in novel cancer treatments.

The German biotech firm on Monday said it was buying a solid tumour neoantigen T-cell receptor therapy (TCR-Ts) R&D platform and a manufacturing plant in the city of Gaithersburg in the state of Maryland from Kite Pharma.

T-cell receptors (TCRs) are a class of compounds that make it easier for the body’s immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells, while TCR-Ts detect targets both inside and outside the cancer cells.

The acquisition will expand BioNTech’s pipeline in individualized cell therapies for cancer patients and add to its existing manufacturing capacities in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, it said.

Kite Pharma will receive a one-time upfront payment, BioNtech said without giving further details.

The deal is expected to close by the end of July, 2021.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR