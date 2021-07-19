Binance burns $390M worth of BNB tokens By Cointelegraph

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has completed its 16th quarterly Binance Coin (BNB) burn, destroying over $390 million worth of BNB.

On Sunday, Binance reported that it had destroyed 1,296,728 BNB tokens valued at just under $400 million at the time.