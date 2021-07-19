Biden says inflation temporary; Fed should do what it deems necessary for recovery By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Customers visit Macy’s flagship store in New York City, New York, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said an increase in prices was expected to be temporary, but his administration understood that unchecked inflation over the longer term would pose a ‘real challenge’ to the economy and would remain vigilant.
Biden said he told Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell recently that the Fed was independent and should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable recovery.
