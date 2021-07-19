Biden Nominates Ex-Obama Official Judith Pryor as Export-Import Bank VP

Article content

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden nominated Judith D. Pryor as first vice president of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S., the nation’s official export-credit agency.

Pryor, who is currently a director on the bank’s board, previously served during the Obama administration as the vice president of external affairs at Overseas Private Investment Corp., now known as the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., the White House said in a statement Monday.

Pryor “has over 25 years of leadership experience in international business, finance, trade, and public policy, primarily in the high-tech, satellite, and international-finance sectors,” the White House stated. “Her portfolio encompasses Africa and the Middle East, renewable energy, storage and efficiency, and women and minority-owned businesses.”