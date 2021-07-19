BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output falls 4%

Article content

BHP Group Ltd on Tuesday reported full-year iron ore production near the top end of its forecast range, thanks to record production at two mines in Western Australia.

However, the global miner posted a 4% decline in fourth-quarter output.

The world’s largest listed miner produced 284.1 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making material in Western Australia on a 100% basis in fiscal 2021, and expects output in 2022 between 278 Mt and 288 Mt. Fourth-quarter output was 72.8 Mt.

