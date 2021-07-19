Axie Infinity (AXS) axes almost half its value following 971% bull run By Cointelegraph

A supersonic rally in the Axie Infinity market that saw its native token AXS surge by 972% in just 23 days is now risking exhaustion.

The AXS/USD exchange rate plunged to as low as $16.02 on Monday, four days after topping out at $29.86. In doing so, the pair attempted to neutralize its extremely overbought sentiments, as flashed by its daily relative strength index (RSI) that treaded above 84 last week, showcasing profit-taking sentiment among investors.

Comparing Axie Infinity’s current and mid-March Fibonacci setup. Source: TradingView.com
Comparing Axie Infinity’s current and April-May Fibonacci setup. Source: TradingView.com
Axie Infinity revenue versus other decentralized finance protocols. Source: Token Terminal
Axie Treasury is now valued at $99.57mm. Source: Axie World