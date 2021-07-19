Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.85% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.85%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.85%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deterra Royalties Ltd (ASX:), which rose 3.41% or 0.15 points to trade at 4.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) added 3.40% or 0.070 points to end at 2.130 and Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.89% or 0.025 points to 0.890 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.74% or 0.41 points to trade at 4.28 at the close. AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.72% or 0.91 points to end at 15.01 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.68% or 0.090 points to 1.495.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 999 to 387 and 371 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 11.12% to 12.672.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.46% or 8.30 to $1806.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.68% or 1.20 to hit $70.36 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.55% or 1.14 to trade at $72.45 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.43% to 0.7370, while AUD/JPY fell 0.66% to 80.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.880.