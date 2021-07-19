Asian markets unnerved by virus spike, Philippine stocks down 2%

Stock markets in the Philippines, South

Korea and Singapore fell more than 1% on Monday while all Asian

currencies tumbled as some countries tightened COVID-19 curbs to

tackle a surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky

assets.

Manila shares slid 2%, slumping for a third day after

last week’s detection of a Delta variant infection spurred

extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore’s index

experienced its worst day since July 7.

Among currencies, the South Korean won declined

0.6% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital,

while the baht, peso and ringgit fell

between 0.2% and 0.4%.

As coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with

high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States,

Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough

curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth.

“Asia macro continues to face multiple drags,” Deutsche Bank

analysts said in a note.

They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by

recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy

space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth.

Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are

considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are

forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remain

unstable.

One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise

interest rates this year after hawkish signals at last week’s

meeting.

Indonesia’s rupiah and stocks fell 0.2% and

0.7%, respectively, as its death toll from the virus stood

second only to that of Brazil.

Jakarta is likely to extend existing social curbs until

early August, Mizuho analysts said, adding that constraints on

hospitals and vaccination were reminiscent of India’s struggles

in April and May.

Bank Indonesia’s policy review set for Thursday is expected

to hold rates.

Other major markets, such as Australia and Japan

, were also on the backfoot, sliding 0.7% and 1.5%,

respectively.

Recent hints about a slowdown in China’s economic growth

momentum are also a cause for concern for Asia, as it is the

region’s top trade partner.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Philippine stock index hits lowest since May 27

** Spotlight on Tuesday meeting of People’s Bank of China

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down

8.7 basis points at 6.35%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.15 -6.08 -1.41 0.60

China -0.01 +0.76 -0.31 1.59

India +0.00 -2.01 -0.63 13.17

Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.71 0.84

Malaysia -0.21 -4.65 0.34 -6.12

Philippines -0.22 -4.86 -1.70 -7.84

S.Korea -0.48 -5.14 -0.96 12.95

Singapore -0.04 -2.70 -0.85 9.91

Taiwan -0.15 +1.55 -0.71 20.61

Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -1.00 7.54

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence

Fernandez)

