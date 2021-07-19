Arsenal FC to launch AFC Fan Token on Socios By Cointelegraph

Arsenal FC to launch AFC Fan Token on Socios
English Premier League stalwart Arsenal F.C. is launching a new fan token in partnership with Socios, giving its supporters the ability to influence club decisions and access team-related content.
The partnership makes Socios the main digital meeting place for Arsenal’s fanbase, according to a Monday announcement from Chiliz, the exclusive blockchain of the Socios platform.
