Amazon to slow down COVID-19 testing for warehouse workers – source

Article content

Amazon.com Inc will slow down COVID-19 testing for its warehouse employees in the United States by July 30, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The source said the testing program for employees would resume if there were any changes in public health guidance from local or national officials.

Coronavirus cases in the United States are rising rapidly as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold and vaccinations lag in several states.

During the pandemic, a large portion of the country’s population moved to online shopping following lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, and Amazon has benefited from it.