AgraFlora Announces Debt Settlement | Financial Post

Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the settlement of amounts owing for services rendered (the “Debt Settlement“) through the issuance of common shares (the “Shares”). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 803,783 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share. All Shares issued will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue-generating, operated assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry – the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Its flagship Canadian asset is Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low-cost cannabis. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2021. For more information about AgraFlora, please visit www.agraflora.ca and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

E: ir@agraflora.ca

T: (800) 783-6056

Maricom Inc. Remy Scalabrini

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

