Afterpay begins trial run of ‘Money’ application, to launch in October By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates/File Photo

(Reuters) – Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd said on Tuesday it will launch a new banking application in October to attract young customers and shore up its core “buy now pay later” user base and transactions.

The banking application, called “Money”, will be tested internally before being launched for the company’s 3.5 million active customers in Australia, Afterpay said.

The application, designed to help manage expenditure and savings, will give its depositors an interest rate of 1% per year, according to the company.

Westpac Banking (NYSE:) Corp, which teamed up with the BNPL firm in October last year, will be the regulated deposit account and card issuer for the users of the banking application.

Afterpay said it has obtained an Australian Financial Service license from the country’s securities regulator, which will allow it to provide customers financial advice, debit cards and deposit products.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR